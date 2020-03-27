MINISTRY OF HEALTH CORONAVIRUS UPDATE



The Ministry of Health has confirmed there is now an accumulated total of 878 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus, as of 8pm last night.

328 people have required hospitalization and 61 have done so in ICU. In addition, the report says there have been 20 recoveries and 27 deaths.

The total number of health personnel with COVID-19 is now 181.

With respect to deaths, the largest group affected has been that of the elderly between 80 and 89 years.

The most affected island is Tenerife, which has 586 cases; Gran Canaria follows with 197 cases; La Palma, 39 cases; Fuerteventura, 24 cases; Lanzarote, 23 cases; La Gomera, 6 cases and El Hierro, 3 cases.

The situation in hospitals including ICU is as follows (this data may not coincide with the global one sent to the Ministry because it is closed later and does not count the accumulated but the updated situation):

Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria

Hospitalizaciones: 70 ; ICU: 24

Hospital Universitario de Canarias

Hospitalizaciones: 63; ICU: 13

Hospital General de La Palma

Hospitalizaciones: 4; ICU: 4

Hospital Ntra. Sra. de Gualdalupe, de La Gomera

Hospitalizaciones: 0; ICU: 0

Hospital General de El Hierro

Hospitalizaciones: 1; ICU: 0

Complejo Hospitalario Universitario Insular Materno Infantil

Hospitalizaciones: 48; ICU: 13

Hospital Universitario de Gran Canaria Dr. Negrín

Hospitalizaciones: 51; ICU: 15

Hospital Dr. José Molina Orosa, de Lanzarote

Hospitalizaciones: 11; ICU: 3

Hospital General de Fuerteventura

Hospitalizaciones: 1; ICU: 0