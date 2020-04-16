NEW MINIMUM INCOME IN SPAIN WILL BE LAUNCHED IN MAY

Finally, Spain will have a vital minimum income starting next month, in May. This has been agreed by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and the Executive Vice President, Pablo Iglesias, after several weeks of public negotiations and private disagreements on the formation of this aid.

The Minister of Social Rights and 2030 Agenda, anticipated this possibility in Congress on Wednesday without mentioning deadlines. After the intervention of another minister, José Luis Escrivá for Social Security in the lower house, government sources have now confirmed the new introduction.

According to these same sources, Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias agreed yesterday to deal with this issue, as well as the deadlines for its application.

Finally they agreed to start the minimum vital income from May. This is a measure in which the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security has also participated, and it will be, in principle, presented publicly today.

The announcement comes after José Luis Escrivá detailed that the minimum income would be up and running “in just a few weeks, in record time”.

He insisted on the complexity of the measure as they are crossing data with the Treasury and negotiating with the local communities for their input.

TURNED AROUND IN 24 HOURS!

Just 24 hours after the spokesperson for the Executive, María Jesús Montero, clarified after the Council of Ministers, that the minimum vital income will take “months” to implement, the first vice president, Pablo Iglesias, responded after the plenary session of Congress to insist on his thesis turning the issue into a reality, in which the entire Executive is behind: Iglesias pointed out that the Government is working so that “the social shield” reaches “those who have it the most difficult”.

Government sources also clarify, that Iglesias is trying to get the Council of Ministers to approve, for the very short term, aid for groups without income or, for example, who are not entitled to public benefits during this period.