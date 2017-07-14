Minimal Running, maximum benefit!

LACE up your running shoes and make a date for the Dialprix Minimal Running 8km challenge in Poris de Abona, on Saturday, 29th July.

The setting couldn’t be nicer: a rugged, coastal stretch just before the halfway point to Santa Cruz from the South, and benefits for two good causes.

Minimal Running is the modern trend to run in bare feet, or thin-soled shoes, rather than hi-tech footwear. But in this case, your basic trainers should do the job nicely.

Proceeds from this year’s race will go to help those affected by multiple sclerosis in Tenerife.

The added charity bonus, with the 10-euro fee, is a donation of at least 1kg of non-perishable food, to be handed to the Poris de Abona food bank for local, needy families.

Up to 25th July, you can enter at any Dialprix supermarket for the big event, which sets off at 9am on 29th July.

Women and men will run separately, and in age-categories of 16-24, 25-40 and 41-50, as well as 50-plus.

Full entry details can be found on www.musi.com.es/minimalrunning