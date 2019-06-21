Mini-quakes will hardly have us jumping around

LAST week’s Canarian Weekly news, about the many mini-earthquakes occurring between Tenerife and Gran Canaria, was followed by a tiny earthquake swarm under the SE flank of Teide volcano on the Friday.

But it proved to be a really weak event, hardly suggesting that the volcano was about to awaken in a near future.

Firstly, IGN’s seismic network located a so-called hybrid earthquake of magnitude 1.9 at 13km depth, in the north-east of Guía de Isora and south-west of Pico Viejo at 2.28pm.

Then, at 5.58pm, another small quake was located in the same area, with similar characteristics (magnitude 1.6), and at 12km depth.

Between these two events, an amazing total of 512 mini-quakes were registered, all of extremely low magnitude (less than magnitude 0.5).

The occurrence of such earthquake swarms in an active volcanic zone such as Teide-Pico Viejo is a completely normal behaviour during dormant periods of the volcano. They mostly reflect fluid movements (mainly water, gasses) in the volcanic system’s interior, and can suggest long-term magma influx.

The seemingly large number of quakes is down to the extreme sensitivity of today’s seismometers, which detect quakes the size of shocks corresponding to a person jumping down onto the ground.