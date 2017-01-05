Mikkey Dee rolling in for seaside Rock

AFTER more than 30 years of wizardry with his drumsticks, Mikkey Dee made light work of signing a constant stream of posters, records, and T-shirts at a Meet-And-Greet afternoon at his new Rock Lounge, in Los Cristianos.

The Swedish-born rocker, best-known as the driving beat of Motorhead, was taking a festive break from touring with German legends Scorpions, to see his dream venue become a reality.

A wide range of ages and nationalities poured in to enjoy the Las Vistas beach views, while listening to classic rock, belting out from the sound system.

Drummers are usually the overlooked ones in a group, but Mikkey has always strived to play a full part in every band he has graced.

Getting involved with song-writing, plus his mammoth drum solos have always been a stand-out part of his live work.

Beach views in a large tourist zone might not seem the obvious choice for a rock venue, but it’s just what Mikkey sought. “I’ve been coming to Tenerife for over 20 years and feel very comfortable in Las Americas and Los Cristianos,” he said.

“I started thinking about opening a venue here about 18 months ago, and I didn’t want a dungeon or basement.

“ I wanted somewhere more classy, where rock fans could get together and enjoy good music. This San Telmo place came up and it looked perfect for what I had in mind.

“The idea is somewhere to relax in the day and enjoy great views from inside or out on the little terrace … and then classic rock at night with some live bands.”

Tenerife´s notorious building delays slowed down the make-over for the former restaurant and bar.

And major changes in Mikkey´s life left him with some big decisions to make when Lemmy, the Motorhead lead singer and lifelong friend, died in December 2015.

“I knew I still wanted to be involved in music, but I wasn’t sure at what level,” he said. “Scorpions asked me to guest with them on 12 North American gigs, including a run at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

“But I knew from the start that it would lead to a longer link-up. We clicked and it just felt right, so I joined them full-time.

Mikkey will be around the Rock Lounge for a few months before heading out on a European tour in the spring with Scorpions.

In the meantime, he will take great pride in seeing his new venture grow.

The stage area is still not finished but the black decor, booth-like seating at the back, and late-opening, complement the classic rock tracks. www.rockloungetenerife.com