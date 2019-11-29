VIEW WHOLE
Migrants land in El Medano

A MIGRANT boat with 28 people on board, six of them minors, arrived last Monday at the El Medano coast.

The patera was spotted some 200 metres from the beach, so the emergency services were called to intervene.

Officers from the Guardia Civil and the Local Police, as well as personnel from a local health centre, arrived to attend to the migrants.

Happily, no one required medical assistance, and they are all in the hands of the Guardia Civil now.

 

 

