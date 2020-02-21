Migrant born aboard boat to the Canaries

A BABY, born on a rickety boat bound for the Canary Islands, was one of 87 sub-Saharan Africa migrants rescued overnight by caring Spanish people last Friday.

The migrants were travelling in three boats, which were picked up just south of Gran Canaria, said a spokeswoman for the Salvamento Maritimo rescue service.

“A new-born baby was rescued, and it seems that the mother gave birth in the boat just beforehand,” she added, without specifying the infant’s sex. But she said that both mother and baby were “doing well”.

There were 54 people, spread across the first two boats, which were picked up last Thursday evening, about 60 nautical miles south of Gran Canaria, and rescuers came across another vessel carrying 33 people, as the boat was just off the island.

Among those rescued were 30 women, six babies and four other children, while the rest were men, and they were all taken to the southern port of Arguinerin.

In early January, another baby born aboard a makeshift boat carrying 43 migrants. But, sadly, it did not survive the journey and was declared dead on arrival at Lanzarote.

In January, the number of migrants reaching the Canaries soared to 708, which was 18 times the volume of a year ago, when it stood at 40, raising fears of a resurgence of migrant traffic to the Atlantic islands, a route taken by tens of thousands of people a decade ago.

Since Morocco began a crackdown on illegal immigration, there has been an increasing number of people trying to reach the Spanish islands by boat, from Mauritania, whose coastline lies 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) to the south.

As well as the Canaries route, other migrants have sought to sail to mainland Spain from Algeria’s northern coast.