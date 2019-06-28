Migrant boat with 15 minors

A SMALL wooden vessel, carrying two adults and 15 minors, arrived on Tuesday afternoon at around 4.30, and sailed into Palm Mar’s el Punta de Rasca

Jose Luis Camison, Arona-based Red Cross Co-co-ordinator, said the boat had been at sea for around seven days, after leaving Dakhla, in Morocco.

Once the boat was located, its occupants were checked over by the Red Cross, and three people were transferred to El Mojon hospital to be treated for hypothermia, sunburn and sickness.

National Police, Guardia Civil and the Local Police were at the scene to assist in the emergency.