Mighty cruise ship damaged by crane

THE world’s largest cruise ship, Oasis of the Seas, damaged when a construction crane collapsed on it, in a port in the Bahamas, has arrived at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz for repairs.

It has resulted in three Sunday sailings being cancelled, leaving some travellers decidedly unhappy, especially a honeymoon couple, who booked on to the cancelled cruises and expressed their concern, via Twitter.

Bridegroom Aaron Gillespie wrote: “My wedding is Saturday. #OasisoftheSeas was my honeymoon. Serious emotional damage and chaos starting my marriage. Can you please fix my honeymoon?”

The incident left eight crew members injured, and it also damaged the outdoor stage on the upper deck, and several suites. Fortunately, there were no passengers on board.

The cancelled departures included one for this weekend and the third a week later. But the ship is expected to resume its programme on 5th May from Barcelona.

The company said: “Guests on the three sailings will receive full refunds, as well as full credit toward a future cruise. We are sorry for the disruption to their holiday plans.”

The gigantic ship, launched in 2008, can cater for more than 6,400 passengers, on top of the 2,100 crew members.

The liner is expected to return to the Cadiz shipyard later in the year for a scheduled refit.