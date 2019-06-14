Microwaves no longer the heart of the home

IF you are health conscious, you probably won’t use a microwave too often. Many people have moved away from the convenience of a microwave oven, because of the dangerous health risks they pose.

Microwave ovens not only nuke our food and destroy any nutritional value that it has, but they also having a seriously-negative effect on your heart.

Typical microwave frequency radiation from the microwave in an average American kitchen emits more than enough radiation to affect your heart rate and heart-rate variability. Just 2.4 GHz can cause immediate and drastic changes to your heart. The shocking part is that 2.4Ghz is the average frequency given out by your WiFi router, and microwave ovens.

The effects of microwaving your food have been studied for some time, and people exposed to radiation for just three minutes at 2.4Ghz can experience severe reactions in heart changes and altered heart-rate variations, including an alarm response to stress.

This is also called electrohypersensitivity (EHS), or rapid ageing syndrome. It has been studied for multiple decades, and this response includes heart palpitations, clumping of red blood cells, and fluctuations of the parasympathetic nervous system, typical of a fight-or-flight response.

Many people, over the years, have claimed that microwave ovens do not produce any immediate biological effects, because the ordinary household level is so far below the government guidelines. However, in the modern day world, there are more sources of environmental radiation like electromagnetic devices, WiFi routers, laptops and mobiles.

This is the first study that documents immediate and dramatic changes in both heart rate and heart-rate variability, caused by an approved device that generates microwaves at levels well below (0.3%) federal guidelines in both Canada and the United States.

Just like chemotherapy, the Nazi’s invented microwave ovens during World War II. They created a device to provide mobile food support for their troops, when they invaded the Soviet Union. Russia later banned the ovens when they worked out how dangerous they were, but, of course, not the US.

Dr. Hans Ulrich Hertel was one of the first food scientists to study the effects of microwaves on the blood and physiology of human beings. He and his biochemistry expert partners concluded that microwaves resulted in negative health effects. They reported that they can cause higher cholesterol levels, decreased numbers of red blood cells, decreased haemoglobin levels, and decreased numbers of leukocytes (white blood cells).

The extra fifteen minutes in the oven might be the better idea, in order to avoid major health complications. You’re not just nuking your food, you’re nuking your blood and brain, and disturbing your heart rate.

Many microwavable foods are processed and in packaging which contains an assortment of chemicals. Chemicals found in many of these containers include benzene, toluene, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), xylene and dioxins (known carcinogens).

At high temperatures, it is likely that chemicals can absorb into the food, and intake of these chemicals presents a high health risk. What’s more, the chemicals in the food are also a cause for concern. Perhaps one of the most dangerous contaminants in microwavable food is BPA. A watchdog report found that this oestrogen-like plastic leaked from all packaging, into the food being tested.

BPA disrupts normal hormone activity. Infertility, low-libido, cardiac disease, mental disorders, allergies, high blood pressure and weight gain have all been linked to BPA exposure. The simple fact is, when you use a microwave, you’re getting a lot more than the food you eat.