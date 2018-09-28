Microchips so vital

Accion del Sol news

WE can never stress enough the importance of having your dog microchipped. We constantly have dogs arriving at the refuge either without chips, or, if they do have them, they contain out-of-date contact information. This means that it is extremely difficult to trace their owners.

Please ensure your dog has a microchip, and that the information is correct, thus causing minimal stress to your pet, should it get lost.

Walk a dog!

We have so many dogs who would love a walk and some TLC, so please do come and visit us if you have some spare time, to make a dog or two very happy.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol