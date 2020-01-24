Microchipping is vital

Accion del Sol news

WE would, again, like to remind you all that it is so important to ensure that your dog has been microchipped, with the correct, updated telephone number, so we can reunite you, should it get lost. It saves a lot of time, and your dog a lot of stress.

With more than 200 dogs looking for new loving homes at our refuge, please do come and visit us, to see if maybe one dog is the one for you. Every dog has a full, clean bill of health, and is fully inoculated, microchipped, passported and neutered.

This is compulsory with all our dogs, to try to reduce the large numbers of unwanted litters, here on our island of Tenerife. There is no adoption fee, but donations are welcomed towards the upkeep and running of the refuge.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol