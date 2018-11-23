Please microchip!

Accion del Sol news

ONCE again, it has been a very busy week at the refuge, with so many dogs arriving in various states of health.

Small dogs, big dogs, some microchipped, but, mostly, not microchipped, making it impossible for us to find their owners. All had come from the streets, and some even had collars on.

Please do ensure that your pet is microchipped and the information is correct and up to date. This ensures that your pet can be returned to you, should it get lost.

Shoebox treats!

With Christmas just around the corner, we have started a campaign to ask our friends and supporters to donate a shoebox of goodies for the dogs, such as dog treats, tinned dog food for our older dogs, puppy milk, dog toys and chews.

Marion and her team do such an amazing job at the refuge, so it would be great to bring some Christmas cheer to our 230 dogs. You can deliver your box personally to the refuge on 20th December between 2-5pm, or call 6879 05511, to arrange for your donation to be collected.

Please write your name on the box, so that we know who kindly donated. We would like to thank you in advance for your help and support.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, or 602463242 between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol