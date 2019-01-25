Please microchip your dog!

Accion del Sol news

WE would like to remind you all that it is obligatory to have your dog microchipped, and registered at your local town hall. Every dog in our care is microchipped, and, once adopted, we change the information to the new owner.

It makes our job much harder to contact the owner of the dog if it arrives at our refuge unchipped, and it can cause your dog a lot of unnecessary stress.

Mosquito danger

A single bite from an infected mosquito can give your dog heartworm, which can lead to a very slow and painful death. We can never stress enough the importance of treating your dog, either with special drops to the neck each month, a tablet, or a yearly injection, to prevent this happening.

Over 60% of the dogs who arrive at the refuge test positive for heartworm. This is a very costly and uncomfortable treatment for the dog, but one of utmost importance, to prevent pain and suffering to the dogs in our care.

We guarantee that every dog has all the necessary injections, microchip, passport and a clean bill of health before it is put up for adoption. We do not charge for adopting a dog, but donations are welcomed towards the ongoing rising costs of running the refuge.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol