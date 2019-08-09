Please microchip your dog

Accion del Sol news

WE can never stress enough the importance of microchipping your dog. We have so many brought into the refuge, by Protection Civil, that are either not microchipped, or the contact information is incorrect.

This is a legal requirement, and your dog must be registered with your local authority. There are rules in place to protect the dogs in Tenerife, so please ensure you do your part by following the correct legislation. We are happy to advise you on any matters that you may need assistance with.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol