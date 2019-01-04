Please microchip!

Accion del Sol news

LAST year was a very busy time for the refuge, with more than 500 dogs being brought to us by Protection Civil. 180 of these were microchipped, and many were reunited with their owners. We can never stress enough the importance of microchipping your dog, and ensuring that the contact details are correct and updated, when appropriate.

We would also like to wish all our Accion del Sol friends a very happy New year, and we look forward to seeing you all in 2019.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol