Micky’s microchip miracle!

Cats Welfare news

WE can never stress enough the importance of having your pet microchipped, and this story proves how vital it is!

One of our dedicated volunteers, Linda, was distraught, when her beloved cat Micky (pictured) disappeared. He had been missing for almost three months when she received a phone call from a vet, to say that they had him at their surgery.

He had been found, drinking water from the community pool on a complex near Adeje golf course. He was meowing a lot, and, as he was very friendly, the couple took him to their apartment and fed him.

He stayed there for three weeks, but, because they had to go back to the UK, they were trying to find someone to look after him. They decided to take him to a vet, just in case, to check for a microchip. As you can imagine, Linda and her family are over the moon.

Quite how he managed to get from Palm Mar to the Adeje golf course area, they will never know. Without a microchip, he would not be home with them now. They had advertised the fact that he was missing all over Facebook, in the Canarian Weekly, and everywhere in between.

He seemed fine, slightly thinner than he was when he vanished, but, otherwise, in good health. He is very street-wise, independent and friendly, so Linda is sure all of these things helped.

There was a €200 reward, but the couple have donated this to Cats Welfare. The family would like to thank them from the bottom of their hearts, for everything they have done. If only there were more people like them!

Cats Welfare will be running a special offer for microchips before long, so please continue to watch our Facebook page.

Adoptions

We have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. As previously mentioned, all cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Clothes, books and jigsaws needed

We are appealing to you all, please, for both ladies’ and men’s clothes, for our shop. We also urgently need books of all genres, and in great condition, as well as jigsaws. Please have a dig around at home, and drop them into the shop.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices. Pop along and take a look. Our customers come from all over the island, and we see many holidaymakers return, time and again, eager to snap up a bargain.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.