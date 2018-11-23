Please look for Micky

Cats Welfare news

EVERY day, Linda, one of our volunteers, helps cats, kittens and people through Cats Welfare. Now, though, she is asking for your help!

Her beloved cat Micky has been missing since 9th November. He is microchipped, and wearing a collar with a tag, stating his name and phone number. A 200-euro reward is being offered, for any information leading to his safe return.

He’s eight years old and neutered, and is very friendly and street-wise. He went missing in Palm Mar, where he is well known to people, dogs and cats alike.

Nobody has seen him, and Linda fears he may have been taken and left outside the area. Please keep a look-out for him; he has distinct markings. If you have any news regarding his whereabouts, please call Linda on 6031 17494, or send a message via Facebook (Cats Welfare Tenerife).

Adoptions

We have lots of adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, forever homes!

As well as an abundance of kittens, we have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006. As previously mentioned, all cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Jigsaws required!

We urgently need jigsaw puzzles to sell in our shop. Please have a dig around at home, and drop them in to us. Can’t get there? Ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he’ll arrange collection.

Shop volunteers needed

We need more volunteers to join our friendly team. The sessions are 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and two people are on a shift at all times. There are drinks available, and goodies in the fridge!

If you have some free time and would like to help our cause, please send us a private message via Facebook (Cats Welfare Tenerife), call/WhatsApp Sharon on 6625 24006, or pop into the shop.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.