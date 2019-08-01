Messi takes time out to tackle beach kids

BARÇELONA super-hero Lionel Messi made a dream come true for a group of children, on a Caribbean beach, by playing football with the youngsters.

During the pre-season break with his wife, Antonela, and their three sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, Messi was recognised by a bunch of football-playing children and offered to join in.

The Argentine star, and his eldest son Thiago, spent a few minutes kicking a ball around on Antigua, where he and Antonela spent their honeymoon.

The delighted youngsters were given some valuable advice on their techniques, which they’ll never forget.

It happened during his family holiday, ahead of the start of the Liga season, and Messi has been posting photos on Instagram of his last few days of family time in paradise.

Now, though, it’s back to work for the superstar. For his young followers, however, they can’t wait to return to their schoolmates, to tell them about their new coach!