VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Merry afternoon for charity fund-raisers

A SUPERB afternoon was provided on Sunday by a host of entertainers, performing for free in the name of charity.

They raised an astonishing 3,039.50 euros, with 50% funding a bus for sufferers of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease, to transport them, regularly, to a day-care centre. The other half was donated to children’s charity Helping Hands.

The event was staged at the Merry Monk, in the Apolo Centre, Los Cristianos, featuring Christopher James as Neil Diamond, Ged Bolton as Rod Stewart, and Adrian Brooks as David Bowie, along with Barry G, Hayley Butler and Darren Clarke.

Laura Doris Day compered the first part of the afternoon, with Steve Billy Idol taking over for the rest of the day.

Also boosting the total were raffles, auctions and a tombola, plus Guess The Name Of The Teddy, and a barbeque.

The organisers offer grateful thanks to everyone who donated prizes, the list being too long to name individuals, plus all the helpers, and, of course, everyone who turned up to support the venture.

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=39062

Posted by on Dec 1 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites