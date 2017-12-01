Merry afternoon for charity fund-raisers

A SUPERB afternoon was provided on Sunday by a host of entertainers, performing for free in the name of charity.

They raised an astonishing 3,039.50 euros, with 50% funding a bus for sufferers of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease, to transport them, regularly, to a day-care centre. The other half was donated to children’s charity Helping Hands.

The event was staged at the Merry Monk, in the Apolo Centre, Los Cristianos, featuring Christopher James as Neil Diamond, Ged Bolton as Rod Stewart, and Adrian Brooks as David Bowie, along with Barry G, Hayley Butler and Darren Clarke.

Laura Doris Day compered the first part of the afternoon, with Steve Billy Idol taking over for the rest of the day.

Also boosting the total were raffles, auctions and a tombola, plus Guess The Name Of The Teddy, and a barbeque.

The organisers offer grateful thanks to everyone who donated prizes, the list being too long to name individuals, plus all the helpers, and, of course, everyone who turned up to support the venture.