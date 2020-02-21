Mental health unit installed for Adeje

LUCKILY, these days most people feel comfortable, or certainly more comfortable than previously. in talking about mental health… their mental health.

To admit a need to visit a mental health professional in the past was seen as admitting to failure, to a problem that wasn’t acceptable in public.

Today, though we recognise that mental health issues are as much in need of acknowledgment as they are in need of expert attention, without judgement.

If you are feeling physically unwell you see your GP, and if you are feeling unable to cope, you see a mental health professional.

It is good news, then, that the regional government visited Adeje this week to open a new Mental Health Unit, which for now is located in the Adeje School for Security, and will cater for health card holders from Adeje, Guía de Isora and Santiago del Teide: 57,650 in total.

According to regional Health Minister Teresa Cruz Oval, who was in the centre earlier this week, the unit has been opened “to improve the wellbeing of the whole of the region”.

She added that the unit would guarantee patients’ privacy and the attention they require, with, according to the Canarian Health Services Mental Health Director Natalia Brito: “Individual consultations, group therapy, relaxation classes and all that is needed to attend to the mental health needs of the area.”

The Minister, who accompanied Adeje Mayor José Miguel Rodriguez Fraga and the borough’s Health Councillor Amada Trujillo Bencomo, said this was only a part of the government’s plans for borough, with the opening of a new health centre in the Costa Adeje zone very soon.

Given the size of the population of Adeje as well as the annual influx of visitors, it is sorely needed.