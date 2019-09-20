Meningitis threat, by raw slugs and snails!

A WORM, which is capable of causing meningitis in humans, has been found for the first time in Mallorca.

It is only the second time the Angiostronggylus cantonensis has been detected in the whole of Europe.

The parasite can cause neurological conditions in animals and humans, including eosinophilic meningitis.

Two specimens were found in hedgehogs from different parts of the island last year. They both arrived at the Centre for Wildlife Recovery of the Balearic Islands Wildlife Recovery Consortium (COFIB).

Dr Claudia Paredes, from a team of researchers at the University of the Balearic Islands, warned that the worms could spread to the human population.

Medicine.net says: “People become infected with this parasite by ingesting its larvae in raw, or insufficiently cooked snails, slugs, freshwater prawns, frogs, or fish.

“Infection may also occur by consumption of fresh produce, such as contaminated lettuce.

“Symptoms include headache, neck pain, visual disturbances, and hyperesthesias.

“Most cases of eosinophilic meningitis, through A. cantonensis are self-limited and resolve without complications.

“However, neurologic sequelae do develop in some cases, and deaths have been reported from the disease.”