Menacing prisoner’s threat to kill officers

A DANGEROUS inmate at the state penitentiary in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, has assaulted four on-duty civil servants and threatening to kill them.

The incident happened last Sunday morning, early on, and the prison officer’s union has denounced the frightening assault.

In its report, the union clarifies that the incident was serious, saying the situation arose after a dangerous inmate was disrespectful towards the staff.

He would not carry out their instructions, and the prisoner began to threaten them verbally, while throwing objects at them. In addition, he let them know that he would kill them if they entered his cell.

The officers proceeded with protocol and tried to immobilise the inmate because of his violent attitude. They also wanted to calm him down, to prevent him from injuring himself.

This was the moment he assaulted all three officers, as well as the chief officer, and all four suffered injuries, which had to be treated by a centre doctor.

A few of the officers were later taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment because of seriousness of their injuries.

The officers’ union is also making an official report regarding the lack of trained prison officers and doctors at the Las Palmas Penitentiary Centre.

The union, which states that this centre is considered one of the most dangerous throughout Spain, is demanding an immediate solution.