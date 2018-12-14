Meet Tammy!

Two-year-old Tammy was found as a puppy, and homed. Unfortunately, the owners had to bring her to the rescue centre.

She suffers a lot in the kennel, and doesn’t understand why she is there. She is a well-behaved dog, and very quiet and sweet. She needs, urgently, a foster or forever home.

Please help us to find a new family. It would be better if there were no cats.

Christmas party

Our Christmas Party is being hosted by Howlin At The Moon, which is under Laguna Park 1, San Eugenio, tomorrow (15th December) from 2-6pm. It will be a great afternoon of Christmas fun and entertainment.

Some of the island’s best acts will be at the party to entertain you. There will be raffles, games, football cards and a tombola, and lots of party food available … and plenty of Christmas spirit, or just spirits, in general!

Bag-packing volunteers

In partnership with Fight Against Cancer Tenerife (FACT), we will be bag-packing at Iceland, Las Chafiras, on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd December, between 10am-4pm, in two-hour shifts. We will be raising funds for both charities, and, if you can possibly help, we would be very grateful. Please contact Siobhan om 6762 61825.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a fantastic Christmas bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm, and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

