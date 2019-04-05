Meet Simba

Molly’s animal-care news

THIS lovely chap is urgently looking for a foster home or

forever family. He was a well-loved family pet, but, when a

baby came along, the family could not cope, and had no

option but to give him up.

He’s not enjoying kennels and really needs to be in a home environment. He is medium-sized with long hair, and a lovely friendly boy who loves lots of fuss and cuddles. He’s fine with other dogs, too. Please get in touch, if you can offer our lovely Simba a home.