Meet Serafina

K9 animal news

ABOUT a year ago, this gorgeous young girl was brought to us at K9. She is still here, and we cannot understand why. We think she is about two years old.

Serafina was found by a lovely lady near the Jungle Park, who was not able to keep her. She was sad to let her go, and we can understand why. Serafina is a young Pointer, and is an extremely sweet and affectionate girl. She has a lot of energy, and loves to play with her kennel friends.

She has shared with several other dogs, here at K9, who have all been adopted, but poor Serafina is being overlooked. She can be a little nervous if she doesn’t know you. But give her a chance and some time, and she will be very comfortable around you, and would make an enjoyable loving companion for you and your family.

She has shared with both male and female dogs, and gets on great with both. She loves to run around and play. She was recently sharing with another young Pointer, who has since been adopted.

She was a little but lost without her best friend, because they had formed quite a close bond. We then tried her with another male, Baloo, who was bigger than her, but also friendly. They made a good match.

Baloo has since left K9, so, once again, Serafina is left wondering where all her friends have gone. She deserves a new, loving, forever home. She needs to be shown love and affection, and the comfort of a home. She has been at K9 too long now, and she is still so young.

Can you help her please? Come up and meet her and take her a walk. She loves going out, and does have a lot of energy, but always puts a smile on your face! You can meet her any day at K9 between 9.30am-1.30pm. Please get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468. We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas.