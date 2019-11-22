Meet Rusty

Live Paws news

THIS is Rusty. He is about three years old, and a medium build. He was found tied in a cave. His drinking water was green, and the food was old and dried up. He had been left there to die.

Despite his ordeal, he has a very grateful personality and is very sweet. He’s easy to walk on the lead, and friendly with all the dogs in the shelter. Please contact us to arrange to meet Rusty, if you would like to be his forever friend.

Thank you all

Last Saturday, we had a great fundraiser to help pay for our annual vaccination and heartworm treatment for all our dogs, and also to support our ten new pups and their mum.

It was a fabulous day, and a total of €1600 was raised. Thank you to all the businesses, acts and members of the public who supported us. The Moonlight Bar and staff were lovely, and we are so grateful to them for their support. Until next time!

Dog-walking club

Join our dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

The calendar is here!

The Live Paws 2020 calendar is now on sale at Iceland in Las Chafiras, in our shops, and at the shelter. It costs €4.99, and features the dogs we care for.

Live Paws shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. The shop is now open on Sundays from 11am-3pm.

