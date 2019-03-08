Meet Rigby

Live Arico news

RIGBY is a Husky mixed breed, and is about six years old. He was found after the police were alerted, when his owner had not been seen for a while.

Unfortunately, his owner was found dead, and poor Rigby was chained up with no food or water. He is a lovely and friendly, but he can be strong-willed, and needs an owner who is active, and knows how to handle this type of dog.

Shelter fundraiser

It was a lovely day, and we had singers, acrobats and magicians, and even the cast of Frozen! This event was planned and manned by our Spanish volunteers, and they did a great job keeping everyone fed, watered and entertained. They raised a grand total of €654 euros for Live Arico and El Esperanza del Sur.

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

