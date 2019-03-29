Meet Raul

Accion del Sol news

WE have so many special dogs at the refuge, all looking for loving new homes.

Raul is a husky-cross, who, for eight years, has been waiting, patiently, for the special day when someone will adopt him, but all to no avail. He’s such a good dog, who loves to sing to you when you approach him. We really hope he finds a loving home.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol