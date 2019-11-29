Meet Olaf!

Cats Welfare news

THIS gorgeous little boy is two months old, and is playful, lively – and lovely! He is fine with children and other cats. He has had his first injection, and has been wormed and deflead.

A while ago, Olaf had an operation to remove a kidney stone, so he needs a special diet of urinary soft food, designed for cats with this sort of problem.

He was born with the stone, and it’s possible he may develop another one, but a special diet will reduce the risk of this happening. He also needs special, filtered, low-mineral water.

Adoptions

We have several other kittens available for adoption, and one way of getting to see some of them is to pop along to Koala Sur, next to the Farmers’ Market in Las Chafiras. A fabulous area has been set aside for them to frolic to their hearts’ content, with fantastic play equipment, and even two very comfortable armchairs!

It is a perfect environment for the public to interact with them, to help them decide as to whether they feel adoption to be a good idea. Give them a ring on 922 712 425, to see what little kitties are in residence!

Please send us a private Facebook message, or ring/WhatsApp Linda (English) on 7110 04155, Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006, if you would like to enquire about any of the cats and kittens which are available for adoption. We ask for a minimum donation of €20 per kitten, to cover costs.

*All kittens go for a week’s trial, in your home *

Upcoming event

Tomorrow (Saturday) we will be holding a fundraising event at the Terrace Bar, Amarilla Golf, from 2-6pm. Please come along to support us.

There will be a Santa’s grotto, and Santa himself will be popping in to collect the last Christmas letters! It promises to be a fun afternoon for everyone, with Christmas-fayre stalls, a tombola, raffle, cake-sale, BBQ, bouncy castle and endless entertainment.

Ray Wilde will be our compere, and we’ll all be able to enjoy the various artists, including Glen Gannon, Emma Blacker, Nathan James, Ann Marie Dorrity, Jamie McDonald, Indiana McDonough, Michaela Bridges, Kerry Railton, Juan C Santana and That’s René. Come and watch the Can Can Girls in action, too.

Other entertainers will also be dropping in to give us a song! We would really welcome any raffle prizes. Please contact Jakki Hooper via her Facebook page, or give her a call on 626721908. Thank you very much in advance!

Our shop

We urgently need books in good condition, and ladies’ and men’s shorts and tops. Please have a look around at home, and drop them in to us.

And we always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices. Pop along and take a look. Our customers come from all over the island, and we see many holidaymakers return, time and again, eager to snap up a bargain.