Meet Molly and Misty

Live Paws news

MOLLY is the one with dark brown ears, and both girls are about seven weeks old. They were found abandoned in a barranco in Cabo Blanco.

They are sweet little things who love to play, and are starting to overcome their shyness. Would you like to meet them for a play-date, and get to know them? Please contact Marc on the number below.

Dog-walking club

Join our dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time.  Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Paws shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. The shop is now open on Sundays from 11am-3pm.

