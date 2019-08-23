Meet Marley!

THIS is Marley. He is a beautiful, two-year-old Pitbull, and has had a home since he was a puppy. Unfortunately, his owners couldn’t keep him, because of personal problems.

We need a very good home for him, urgently, because he was a loved family pet, and just doesn’t understand why he is at the refuge. He is really lovely, and has a quiet character. Only responsible people to apply, please!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. During the summer months, we will not be opening on Sundays.

