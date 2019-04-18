Meet Lucia (Lucy)

Molly’s animal-care news

THIS playful girl is approximately three years old and a mixed

breed, but we believe she has some boxer in her. She came to the rescue centre after being found wandering in Las Zocas. She could hardly walk, and both her back legs were damaged.

With lots of care and treatment from our vet, she is now fully recovered. She is full of fun and loves to play, especially fetch. She’s good with other dogs, but a little nervous of new people. She will need patientce and love, but we are certain she will make a

wonderful pet. Please do get in touch, if you are able to offer

Lucy a foster or permanent home.