Meet Lucia (Lucy)

Molly’s animal-care news

THIS playful girl is approximately three years old. She is a mixed breed, but we believe she has some boxer in her. She is came to the rescue centre after being found wandering in Las Zocas.

She could hardly walk, and both her back legs were damaged. With lots of care, and treatment from our vet, she is now fully recovered. She is full of fun and loves to play, especially fetch.

She’s good with other dogs, but a little nervous with new people. She will need patience and love, but we are certain she will make a wonderful pet. Please contact Elaine on 6780 15653, if you are able to offer Lucy a foster, or permanent, home