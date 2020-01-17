Meet Kahl

K9 animal news

HOW cute is that face? Doesn’t he look like a good boy? That is because that is exactly what he is. For Game of Thrones’ fans, you will know where his name came from.

Kahl’s story didn’t have a happy beginning. One Sunday morning, a few months ago, one of the volunteers was driving up to start her day at K9. As she pulled up, she noticed a bag of food and a red blanket outside, near the bench.

As she was getting out of the car, she noticed a little pair of eyes looking at her from behind the bench. Another abandoned puppy! Fiona spoke calmly to him, and, within a few seconds, he realised she was there to look after him, and he showered her with kisses and affection.

He had been abandoned outside, the night before, not even tied up, and just left to wander around. For some reason, he stayed near his blanket. He was named Kahl, and he became loved, instantly, by everyone at K9.

He was still a puppy, but was so loving and trusting to everyone who met him. He still is. He has grown now, as puppies do, and is so willing to learn new things.

He has been going to a dog-training class every week, and does so well, showing how clever he can be, and how well he can get on with other dogs. He loves to play and run around, and, for a dog of his age and size, this is what he needs.

Everyone who comes to K9 and meets Kahl has an instant smile on his or her face. He is such a sweet boy. and everyone falls in love with him.

He did share with an older male dog, Mufasa, who has now been adopted. He was very sweet, obedient boy, and they were matched well. He now shares with two other male dogs, who are currently reserved and going to their forever homes soon, which means he will be left on his own again.

Can you offer him a forever home? If you go on to our Facebook page, you will see further pictures and videos of Kahl.

He didn’t deserve to be left outside our gate, not knowing what he had done wrong. He can be easily trained with patience, and the right person who wants to help him learn. He shows so much love to everyone, so can you show him the love he deserves?

Come and meet him at K9, any day between 9.30am-1.30pm. We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We really recommend that you meet him! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468.

Online shop

Just another reminder to all our UK supporters to share our online shop with your friends and family, and help support K9. The shop link is on our website: www.k9tenerife.eu.

You can also see all our dogs, puppies, kittens and cats who are all looking for their forever homes. Thank you all for your continued support.