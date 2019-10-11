Meet Kahl

K9 animal news

HOW cute is that face? Doesn’t he look like a good boy? That’s because that is exactly what he is. For Game of Thrones’ fans, you will know where his name came from.

Kahl’s story didn’t have a happy beginning. One Sunday morning, a few months ago, Fiona was driving up to start her day at K9. As she pulled up she noticed a bag of food and a red blanket outside. As she was getting out of the car, she noticed a little pair of eyes looking at her from behind the bench. Another abandoned puppy.

She spoke calmly to him, and, within a few seconds, he realised she was there to look after him, and he showered her with kisses and affection. He had been left outside the night before, not even tied up, and just left to wander around. For some reason, he stayed near his blanket. Fiona named him Kahl, and he became loved instantly by everyone at K9.

He was still a puppy, but he was so loving, and trusted everyone who met him. He still is. He has grown now, as puppies do, and is so willing to learn new things. He has been going to a dog-training class every week, and does so well, showing how clever he can be, and how well he can get on with other dogs.

He loves to play and run around, and, for a dog of his age and size, this is what he needs. All the people who come to K9 and meet Kahl have instant smiles on their faces. He is such a sweet boy, and everyone falls in love with him.

He currently shares with an older male dog, Mufasa, who is always a very sweet, obedient boy, and they are well matched. With Kahl being younger, he does demand more play time, but Mufasa remains very patient him, even if he’s not in the mood to play.

If you go onto our Facebook page you will see further pictures and videos of Kahl. He is looking for his forever home. He didn’t deserve to left outside our gate, not knowing what he had done wrong.

He can be easily trained with patience, by the right person who wants to help him learn. He shows so much love to everyone; can you show him the love he deserves? Come and meet him at K9, any day between 9.30am-1.30pm. We really really recommend that you meet him!

We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

Online shop

We now have an online shop: www.k9tenerife.eu/welcome-to-our-k9-shop. Deliveries to the UK only, so please spread the word among your family and friends in the UK.