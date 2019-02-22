Meet Irene

Live Arico news

THIS is Irene. She is about six years old, and is a lovely, sweet and healthy dog. She is very good with children, adults and other dogs.

She loves to play with a ball, and will bring it back to you. She has been in the dog shelter for five years, and it’s heartbreaking that no one is interested in her, as she is getting older.

It’s time for a forever home, so please help us to share her story. Irene will give you so much love and happiness, so why not come and take her for a walk on a Saturday morning, and get to know her?

Canine-cancer fundraising

Many dogs are abandoned with us, suffering from different forms of cancer, which can be very expensive to treat. Together with El Esperanza del Sur, with whom we share premises, we are having a fundraising party this Sunday (24th), from 2-5pm.

There will be food and drink, a cabaret, magicians, acrobats, music and dancing. Everyone is very welcome, and there is parking galore. Please come along and join us.

We are situated near Parque de la Reina. There is a tunnel going under the TF1, opposite the Go Karting track. Once through, turn right, and then follow the road to the left. We are there at the large wooden gate on the right, at the end of the road. See you soon.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com