Meet happy Sally!

Molly’s animal-care news

THIS lovely girl is Sally. She is an American Staffie, and is approximately eight years old. She was found abandoned in a finca in the North of the island, where she was tied up and malnourished, and covered in bites and cuts.

Despite this, she’s an adorable bundle of fun, with a beautiful temperament. She loves people, children, other dogs and cats. She adores wáter, and swimming in the sea.

She would make a wonderful pet as she is so full of love. Can you help by fostering or adopting her? Please contact Paula 66762 1875 (English), or Elaine 66762 1727 (Spanish), to arrange a meeting.

 

