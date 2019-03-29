VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Meet Gabriella (Gabby)

Molly’s animal care news

THIS beautiful girl is looking for a foster home or forever

family. She is approximately four years old, and a dappled

Great Dane, so she is a very large dog.

She was rescued from a very small apartment, and had been used for extensive breeding. Once you meet Gabby you will fall in love! She is the most loving, sweet girl, and really enjoys cuddles and just being close to you.

She’s great with people and other dogs, and will make a wonderful pet. Please get in touch if you can offer our gorgeous Gabby a home.

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=46940

Posted by on Mar 29 2019. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites