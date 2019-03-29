Meet Gabriella (Gabby)

Molly’s animal care news

THIS beautiful girl is looking for a foster home or forever

family. She is approximately four years old, and a dappled

Great Dane, so she is a very large dog.

She was rescued from a very small apartment, and had been used for extensive breeding. Once you meet Gabby you will fall in love! She is the most loving, sweet girl, and really enjoys cuddles and just being close to you.

She’s great with people and other dogs, and will make a wonderful pet. Please get in touch if you can offer our gorgeous Gabby a home.