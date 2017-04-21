Meet Ella

ELLA is 11 years old, and has been at the refuge for nearly two years. Her previous family had to return home to the UK, and couldn’t take her with them.

She says: “I don’t know why. I am still very sad about it, but I make the best of my life here at K9. I may be older, but I am very spritely and active. I think I am a favourite with my people here at the refuge, and I know my walkers love to take me out with them.

“However, none of the visitors seems to want to take me home. Perhaps it is because they prefer younger dogs. I guess I understand that, but I am still young at heart!

“I can also be a little overwhelmed when there are lots of people around, but my people at K9 say there are lots of quiet and peaceful homes out there with no children, for a good dog like me.

“My people look after me well here, but I really want to spend my older years in a cosy home with my own family. Do you please have a place in your home and heart for me? In return I promise I’ll be your best friend, forever.”

If you would like to meet Ella, please get in touch with us in any of the ways mentioned below.

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.