Meet Chula!

CHULA is a small podenco-cross, who was found in Vilaflor as a puppy. She is quiet and loving, and approximately 12 months old.

The couple who found her were happy to keep her as she is a sweetheart. However, with her hunting instinct, consistent with her breed, they can’t, because they have chickens and ducks. She is good with other dogs, and amazing with children.

She has finished growing, so will not be the size of a normal podenco. She is easy to walk, and on Saturdays the children like to walk her at the refuge. She would be an ideal family dog, but not suitable for homes with cats or small farm animals.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

