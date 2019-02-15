Meditation improves health of schoolkids’

MORE than 200 Spanish schools are teaching pupils the art of meditation, or “mindfulness” as it is now known, according to an organisation promoting the technique in education.

The figures come ahead of the second annual Congress on Mindfulness in Education, being run by a group of the same name.

It will be staged this April in Aragon’s Zaragoza City, and organisation director Javier Garcia Campayo said mindfulness helped to boost the youngsters’ ability to concentrate, as well as improving their memories.

He added: “It can also improve the quality of their relationships, and the management of their emotions, in addition to reducing stress, and leading to a greater clarity in making decisions.”

The news comes as the British Government announced that 370 schools would also teach “children mindfulness”.

Data there shows that almost 13% of pupils aged five to 19 experienced at least one mental-health episode in 2017.

Mindfulness, which derives from Buddhist meditation techniques, is used to help improve the mental well-being of healthy children and adults, and to treat psychological disorders.