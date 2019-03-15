Medical team win race to save life of a tiny tot

THE Canarian medical ambulance service saved a small child’s life last week, thanks to its quick, attentive response.

The drama unfolded in Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, when the

emergency services received a call for help. The operator was told that a small boy, who had suffered a head injury, had also started vomiting.

The incident happened just before 7pm at the San Agustin Hotel, where the holiday-makers were staying.

When the ambulance team arrived and found the 23-month-old toddler unconscious, they began resuscitating him immediately.

Paramedics were able to control the situation, before transferring him, urgently, to the San Roques de Maspalomas Hospital’s paediatric department, where he was incubated and stabilised.

He was then taken to the University Hospital in Las Palmas, and, just a week later, the little fighter was discharged, thanks to the paramedics’ rapid response.