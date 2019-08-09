Little Mecha needs a home!

Live Arico news

This is Mecha. She is about six years old, and is a small dog weighing around 7kgs. She was found on the streets of San Eugenio. She is super-sweet, and is always looking for a lot of attention, cuddles and love.

She is very quiet, and just adorable. She was probably living outside for quite a long time, because the sun has damaged her skin, but this is fixable with a lot of patience, good food and love.

If you think you can give Mecha the forever home she deserves, where she can be happy having you with her, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. During the summer months, we will not be opening on Sundays.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com