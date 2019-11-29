Do you know me?

Live Paws news

THIS little dog was found in San Miguel, last week. He is in good health, apart from having a small wound on his leg. Let’s see if we can help him find his way home. Please call 6522 97873, if you have any information. Thank you. The good news is that three dogs were adopted, last week.

Dog-walking club

Join our dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

The calendar is here!

The Live Paws 2020 calendar is now on sale at Iceland in Las Chafiras, in our shops, and at the shelter. It costs €4.99, and features the dogs we care for.

Live Paws shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. The shop is now open on Sundays from 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com