McIlroy’s millions speaks volumes for Tour success

RORY McILROY regained his finishing touch to win the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title for the second time in four years, pocketing the mind-boggling £12.3m first prize in Atlanta.

The Northern Ireland golfer was in peak form throughout the event, carding a closing 66 at East Lake to finish 18-under-par, four shots ahead of American Xander Schauffele.

World No.1 Brooks Koepka, who held a one-shot lead after the completion of a delayed third round, ran up a double bogey on the seventh, and carded a hat-trick of bogeys on the back nine, to slip into a tie for third place, with Justin Thomas.

A year ago, McIlroy played alongside Tiger Woods in the final round, but the 15-time Major winner was victorious at East Lake. And, just weeks ago, McIlroy partnered Koepka on the last day of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, carding a 71 to the American’s closing 65.

“I didn’t enjoy that walk last year like everyone else did because I played terribly,” recalled McIlroy, who joins Woods as the only two-time FedEx Cup winner. “I got myself in the final group and never took the fight to Tiger.

“But Koepka, the No.1 player in the world, got one over on me in Memphis, and I wanted to get some revenge, so to play like that alongside him and win the FedEx Cup was awesome.”