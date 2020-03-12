All matches called off in Spain’s top leagues

ALL La Liga matches have been suspended because of the Coronavirus outbreak, in addition to those of Spain’s other levels of professional and non-professional football.

At emergency meetings held between the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation), La Liga officials and AFA (Association of Spanish Footballers) on Wednesday afternoon and yesterday morning (Thursday), it was decided that this measure would be taken, with the total number of Covid-19 cases in the European nation now exceeding 2,000.

At the beginning of a week, which has seen swift action taken as a precaution to prevent further difficulties, the Champions League last-16, second-leg clash between FC Barcelona and Napoli, has already been ordered behind closed doors, in the same manner that Valencia v Atalanta took place in similar circumstances on Tuesday evening.

Schools in Madrid, where half of Spain’s total cases have been recorded, closed until the 25th March, while Getafe, from the capital, had previously refused to travel to Milan to face Inter in the Europa League.

It was announced that all flights between Italy and Spain have suspended until the mentioned date in any event.

And AS Roma were unable to travel to Sevilla for their meeting in the same competition yesterday (Thursday) after failing to gain authorisation from Spanish authorities.

Around the time that news had broken of the latter development, RFEF revealed that all non-professional football in Spain had been suspended for two weeks, on its way to a meeting with La Liga and AFE.

First and second division matches were still scheduled to have Week 28 and 29 fixtures played behind closed doors up to that point, and it was widely speculated that Spain’s top two flights would follow the route of their Italian counterpart Serie A, which has been suspended until 3rd April.

COPE later reporting that Primera and Segunda division health departments had sent a statement to La Liga recommending that “the championships should not be played”.

The advice was accepted, and the move made official at midday yesterday (Thursday), with all football in Spain called off temporarily.

In the meantime, UEFA also announced that Sevilla v Roma and Inter v Getafe would be postponed “as a result of the travelling restrictions between Spain and Italy imposed yesterday by the Spanish authorities”.

Play is scheduled to restart on the weekend of 3rd-5th April, considering the international break at the turn of the month, which could also be pushed back.

However, the action taken in Spain is destined to have a severe, economic impact on Spanish football and its clubs, who will be forced into a full month away from the pitch.

Furthermore, it has also been suggested that they could lose up to 25% of their television money.