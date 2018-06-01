A massive milestone!

K9 animal news

K9 animal refuge has come a long way since its origins, and, this week, we hit a milestone!

Back in March of 1993, K9 president Elsie rescued her first street dog in Tenerife. She soon became aware of the amount of abandoned and unwanted animals on the island. Along with Silvia and Kay, Elsie decided to help these animals find new homes, and that’s how K9 started.

Not long after, a sister group for K9 was organised by Susan and founded in Germany. For all these years, we have been renting our kennel facilities. But, this week, we were finally able to purchase the property and land at our current location in Las Zocas.

This is a fantastic achievement for K9, and, with this year being our 25th anniversary, there couldn’t have been a better time. It has only become possible thanks to our volunteers and supporters, throughout the years.

This means we can now make all modifications necessary to help improve the welfare of the animals in our care, to the best of our ability. Evidently, this is a massive project which will take time and money to execute. Nevertheless, we are excited to own the property, and look forward to improving our refuge.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.