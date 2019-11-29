Mass propaganda man alleged to be a jihadist

GUARDIA Civil officers have arrested a man in Tenerife, believed to be a jihadist, who is said to be calling Muslims to fight.

The 26-year-old, from Nouadhihou, in Mauritania, accused of terrorist propagation and indoctrination, was arrested by police, in conjunction with Europol.

Police said he was involved in mass propaganda from several terrorist groups, including Islamic State.

A spokesperson added: “He has taken on board the most violent examples of these groups, justifying and praising their attacks against non-believers, for which the West is held responsible.”

The alleged jihadist used WhatsApp and Telegram to share propaganda videos, made by producers associated with the Islamic State.

And, as reported by the Armed Institute, the images were of violent executions, techniques for the execution of attacks and murders, and detailed manuals for the manufacture of explosive devices.

Since the “terrorist alert” elevation to Level 4, the Guardia Civil have enhanced all investigations related to this type of propaganda, radicalisation and recruitment structures, especially in the field of new technologies.

Officers are also giving special importance to the connections between individuals resident in Spain, and other people residing in countries around us, reinforcing international police co-operation.