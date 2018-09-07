Mass brawl sparked by car backing into coach

A BRUTAL fight, which broke out in the popular, tourist area of Gran Canaria’s Puerto Rico last Sunday, was recorded by several witnesses.

According to sources, a black car was being reversed out of its spot in the public car park, when the driver backed into a coach, accidently.

The situation appeared to escalate when two young men got out of the car and spoke to the coach driver, seemingly to complete the accident forms.

Suddenly, an argument began, with two women from the car, probably girlfriends or wives, joining in.

Both vehicles caused traffic inside the car park to come to a halt, and the black car’s two men threw a few punches at the body of the coach.

This, in turn, caused the coach driver, along with a helpful passenger, to alight. Suddenly, the coach driver began to push the young men, and, according to witnesses, the fight broke out. Numerous people tried to break up the brawl, but they, too, were drawn into the fracas.

On a recording, a woman, pleading for someone to intervene, is shouting: “Stop that man, stop that man!”

Suddenly the coach driver and one of the young men fell on to a barrier but, undeterred, they continued kicking and punching each other until they were left scrambling around on the floor.

One of the girls from the black car was also involved in the brawl, kicking the coach driver as well as the passenger, who was backing him.

The police finally arrived and managed to stop the fight, in which several people had become involved.

From the recordings, the cops were able to see that the coach passenger had left one of the young men unconscious, on the floor.

Both drivers have been charged on various counts.